Sunshine, Low 80s Monday And Tuesday; Storms Possible By Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.