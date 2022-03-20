Sunny Sunday, Watching Another Threat Of Strong Storms By Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 60. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.