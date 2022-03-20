Sunny Sunday, Watching Another Threat Of Strong Storms By Tuesday

March 20, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 60. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 