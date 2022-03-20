Sunny Sunday, Watching Another Threat Of Strong Storms By Tuesday
March 20, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 60. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
