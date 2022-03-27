Sunny Skies Continue, High Today Near 80

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.