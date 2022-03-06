Sunny For Sunday; Rainy Week Begins Monday

March 6, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

