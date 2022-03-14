Spring Break Begins With A Sunny Monday, Rain Tuesday

March 14, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

