Severe Storms Possible; Turning Windy And Very Cold For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before midnight. Low around 38. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.