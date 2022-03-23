School Board Passes Emergency Rule Prohibiting Weapons In Student Vehicles

The Escambia County School Board Tuesday night approved an emergency rule to make it illegal for students to have a weapon in a vehicle on a school campus.

Florida law says it’s technically legal for anyone 18 or older to have a lawfully concealed firearm in their vehicle, except when a school board approves an exception to the law for students.

The school district currently has rules against a weapon in a vehicle on a campus, but until Tuesday night a violation would only lead to school disciplinary action. With the emergency rule, law enforcement now had the authority to arrest a student for a weapon on campus.

As NorthEscambia.com first reported earlier this month, the district had proposed an emergency rule that was much broader and would have applied to anyone except law enforcement and school security personnel.

There were two major changes between the emergency rule as first presented and as considered Tuesday night, according to board attorney Elle Odom. She said the biggest change limited the impact to just students, and the second only allows school guardians, or contracted security personnel, to have additional firearms secured in their vehicle without it being a law violation.

“It is my understanding that a number of concerns were raised by members of the public about whether or not they would be impacted by this when they had concealed carry permits. Not just members of the public but also our employees,” Patty Hightower, District 4 school board member said.

“I feel like we are covering the concerns that I have heard from the public,” District 5 board member Bill Slayton said,” and we are mainly covering the concerns I have for the safety of the students.”

One a motion from Hightower and a second by Slayton, the board approved the emergency order 4-0 with Dr. Laura Edler not present.

Hightower said she was supporting the emergency rule, but she wants to have a much broader conversation in the future about preventing people other than students from carrying a weapon on a school campus.

“I really am concerned about firearms being carried by anybody but license law enforcement and our campus security on our school grounds,” Hightower said. “I understand people’s right to carry arms, but these are our students, and these are our schools, and I really am concerned about their safety.”

The emergency rule approved Tuesday night will be in place for up to 90 days while the district works on a permanent rule following a formal rulemaking and advertising process.

The school board took action after a rifle was found inside a vehicle on the Tate High School campus last month.

An AR-15 rifle along with four magazines and 34 rounds of ammunition were found February 15 inside an 18-year old student’s truck while it was parked on campus, and the student was suspended. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said it was determined in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office that no law was broken because the school district had not ever approved a waiver like the emergency rule now in effect.

The student and a 16-year old were later charged with felony grand theft of a firearm after the weapon was reported as stolen.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.