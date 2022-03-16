Escambia School Board Considers Rule To Make It Illegal To Have A Gun In A Vehicle On A Campus

The Escambia County School Board is considering an emergency rule that will make it illegal to have a weapon in a vehicle on a school campus.

Right now, Florida law says it’s technically legal for anyone 18 or older to have a lawfully concealed firearm in their vehicle.

The school district currently has rules against a weapon in a vehicle on a campus, but a violation only leads to school disciplinary action. Without a waiver in place, as mentioned in the statute above, law enforcement does not have the ability to make an arrest for breaking the law.

Next week, the Escambia County School Board will consider an emergency rule to waive the exception, making it illegal for anyone to have a firearm or other weapon in their vehicle. If approved at their Tuesday meeting, the emergency rule will be in place for up to 90 days while the district works on a permanent rule following a formal rulemaking and advertising process. (The complete rule, as proposed, is below.)

The school board is taking action after a rifle was found inside a vehicle on the Tate High School campus last month.

An AR-15 rifle along with four magazines and 34 rounds of ammunition were found February 15 inside an 18-year old student’s truck while it was parked on campus, and the student was suspended. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said it was determined in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office that no law was broken because the school district had not ever approved a waiver like the emergency rule currently under consideration.

The student and a 16-year old were later charged with felony grand theft of a firearm. after the weapon was reported as stolen.

Proposed Emergency Rule:

NorthEscambia.com photos.