Penton, Kelly Homer As Tate Shuts Out West Florida; Miller Tops Northview Softball

BASEBALL

Tate 15, West Florida 0

The Tate Aggies shut out the West Florida Jaguars 15-0 Tuesday night.

Ethan McAnally earned the win for Tate, going three innings with no runs, no hits and six strikeouts. Colen Swiets pitched one inning in relief, allowing one hit, not runs and striking out one.

Cade Kelly and Jackson Penton both had home runs for the Aggies. Penton was 3-3 with two runs and six RBIs to the lead Tate at bat.

For more photos, click to tap here.

SOFTBALL

T.R. Miller 11, Northview 8

Jamison Gillman gave up nine runs on four hits while striking out nine in six innings. Aubrey Stuckey tossed one inning in relief allowing two runs, not hits and striking out one.

Stuckey, Peyton Gilchrist, and Kayla Dixon had two hits each to lead Northview.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies shut out West Florida 15-0 Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.