Mostly Sunny, Upper 70s And Becoming Warmer

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.