Mostly Sunny, Upper 70s And Becoming Warmer

March 3, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 