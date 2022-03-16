Maybe An Afternoon Shower Today; Otherwise Partly Sunny

March 16, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 