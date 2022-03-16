Maybe An Afternoon Shower Today; Otherwise Partly Sunny

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.