Hundreds Attend Blue Jacket Jamboree In Molino

Hundreds of people attended the Northview High School FFA Blue Jacket Jamboree in Molino Saturday.

The Easter Bunny was on hand as about 2,000 eggs were dropped for a noon hunt. The were also arts and crafts vendors, informational booths and a car show.

All proceeds from the Blue Jacket Jamboree will benefit Northview High School FFA students and their scholarship fund.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree was held in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show. Look for a photo gallery from the livestock show in the coming days.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree was sponsored in part by NorthEsambia.com.

