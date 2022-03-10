High Near 70 Today; Rain Friday; Winter’s Cold Returns Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 38. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.