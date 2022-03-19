Here Are Next Weeks’ Road Work Slow Down Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 20 through Saturday, March 26. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 20 through Saturday, March 26. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – The bus stop on the north side of Cervantes Street at N Street will remain temporarily closed through Friday, March 25 as crews perform construction activities associated with the safety improvement project. E-Cat has been notified of this temporary closure so accommodations to the stops can be made. Riders may use alternate bus stops on the north side of Cervantes Street at L and Q streets. In addition, drivers will encounter the following: Inside lane closures and shifts between D and Q streets as crews perform median improvements, signalization installation and construct curb and gutter and sidewalk. Outside intermittent lane closures will occur at various locations along West Cervantes, between Dominguez and A Streets, to allow crews to construct Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps and traffic pole foundations.

The bus stop on the north side of Cervantes Street at N Street will remain temporarily closed through Friday, March 25 as crews perform construction activities associated with the safety improvement project. E-Cat has been notified of this temporary closure so accommodations to the stops can be made. Riders may use alternate bus stops on the north side of Cervantes Street at L and Q streets. In addition, drivers will encounter the following: North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, as crews mobilize materials and equipment. Airport Boulevard (S.R. 750) Maintenance from West of Palafox Street to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, March 21 as crews perform concrete operations.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, March 21 as crews perform concrete operations. I-10 Pavement Marking at the Pensacola Weigh Station – The westbound weigh station will be closed beginning Thursday, March 24 through Thursday, March 31 as crews perform restriping operations.

The westbound weigh station will be closed beginning Thursday, March 24 through Thursday, March 31 as crews perform restriping operations. S.R. 296 (Bayou Boulevard) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance near East Blount Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 as crews work on underground gas lines.

Santa Rosa County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 20 through Saturday, March 26. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 20 through Saturday, March 26. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Major roadway construction activities are currently underway. Improvements include widening the roadway from four to six-lanes with a raised median, safety, and drainage upgrades, resurfacing S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) from U.S. 98 to Garcon Point Bridge, extending the existing shared-use path on the south side of U.S. 98 from Gondolier Boulevard, and new signage and pavement markings.

- I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect daytime eastbound shoulder closures at the County Road 191 Overpass Bridge (Exit 26) the week of Monday, March 21 as crews perform construction activities on the barrier wall.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.