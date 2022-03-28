Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend, AAA Says

March 28, 2022

Florida gas prices have been on a downward trend the past two weeks. However, AAA says that downward trend may level out, after the price of oil rebounded last week.

On Sunday, Florida’s average price for gasoline was $4.12 per gallon. That’s six cents per gallon less than a week ago, and 26 cents less than the record high of $4.38 – set a little more than two weeks ago. Despite the recent dip, pump prices remain 93 cents per gallon more than the 2022 low and 1.93 per gallon more than the lowest price in 2021.

In Escambia County, drivers were paying an average of $4.04. A North Escambia low of $3.97 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonment Sunday night, while Pensacola stations were as low as $3.88

“Global fuel supply concerns continue driving extreme volatility in the fuel market, leading to big swings in the price of oil,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “After seeing strong drops two weeks ago, oil rebounded last week to a level that should cause falling gas prices to level off.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

