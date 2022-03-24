Free Beans And Rice Giveaway Saturday In Cantonment

March 24, 2022

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church is continuing its food ministry with a free beans and rice giveaway this Saturday

On the last Saturday of every month, St. Monica’s gives away dried beans and white rice to anyone in need from 9-11 a.m., or while supplies last. Other non-perishable food items are included when available. There is no paperwork required.

St. Monica’s is located at 699 South Highway 95A, just north of Faith Chapel Funeral Home.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 