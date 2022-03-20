Flood Warning Issued For The Escambia River Near Century

A flood warning is in effect for the Escambia River near Century until early Wednesday morning. Minor flooding is forecast.

Early Sunday morning, the stage was 16 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest near 18 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.

At flood stage of 17 feet, considerable flooding of lowlands occur.

The Perdido River near Barrineau Park is expected to crest at 8.9 feet on Monday, just below action stage of 9.0 feet. Minor flood stage for the Perdido River is 13 feet.