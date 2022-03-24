Escambia Man Gets 45 Years On Child Porn, Animal Sex Charges

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison on child porn and animal sex charges.

Andrew Alexander Thompson entered a plea straight up to the court on 12 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual activity involving animals.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. During the execution of a search warrant at Thompson’s home, law enforcement found multiple hard drives, a phone, and a computer that contained child pornography. It was later determined that the he possessed over 2,000 images and videos of child pornography.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Thompson recorded himself participating in sexual activity with a dog in the home.

Prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer stated, “Based off of everything discovered during this investigation, this Defendant posed a serious danger to the community. This sentence was needed to protect and prevent the continued victimization of children.”