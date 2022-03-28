Escambia County Jobless Rate Drops By Half A Percentage Point

The Escambia County unemployment level declined by half a percentage point last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.2% in February, down 3.7% in February. That represented 4,667 people out of work out of a county workforce of 146,368. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 5.5%, or 7,938 people.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area labor force in January 2022 increased by 7,885 over the year, a 3.5% increase. The area added 8,200 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.3% increase. The Pensacola area industry gaining the most jobs over the year was trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 2,700 jobs.

The Pensacola area added 7,100 private sector jobs over the year, a 4.6% increase. The area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 2,600 jobs; and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,400 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in February 2022, down 0.2 percentage point from the January 2022 rate, and down 2.3 percentage points from a year ago. There were 348,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,471,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in February.