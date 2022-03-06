Escambia County Deploys Command Center To Bay County Wildfire

Escambia County has deployed the “THOR” mobile command center to assist in the battle against a 1,000 acre wildfire in Bay County.

“Escambia County is always ready to assist other counties whenever we are called upon,” said Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore.

The THOR command post trailer expands to offer 1,000 square feet of interior working space. It is equipped with a 44-kilowatt generator with 72 hours of fuel onboard, and has dual 5-ton air conditioning units.

It allows for wireless communications, including cellular, satellite, VOIP phones and radio equipment. It has a 52-foot mast with antennas an high resolutions cameras, a video distribution system for off-air television, satellite television and computer system. There is a four-position communication room and office space with printers, scanners, office supplies, mini-fridge, microwave and a coffee maker.