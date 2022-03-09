Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Continues Today

March 9, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of mainly afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 