Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Continues Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of mainly afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.