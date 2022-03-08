Chance Of Rain Sticks Around All Week, Maybe A Few Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.