By The Numbers: United Way’s Day Of Caring Benefits Local Community

Hundreds of volunteers rolled up their sleeves and completed service projects at nonprofit agencies and schools across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties during United Way of West Florida’s Day of Caring last month.

The final numbers are in. Here is the impact Day of Caring made on the community, according to United Way:

More than 500 volunteers from 35 companies and organizations spent the day cleaning, painting, building, and more.

Those volunteers put in 1,625 hours of work on their projects.

The value of donated time for those volunteers is $46,370.

“We are so thankful to live in such a caring community,” said Laura Gilliam, United Way of West Florida president and CEO. “The heart and sweat these volunteers put into Day of Caring make a huge difference for local nonprofits and our neighbors they serve.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

These were just a few of the North Escambia area related projects:

International Paper team members volunteering with United Way Day of Caring at Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center. Volunteers spread and raked new sand on the playground and pressure washed the building and signs.

team members volunteering with United Way Day of Caring at Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center. Volunteers spread and raked new sand on the playground and pressure washed the building and signs. Navy Federal volunteers help sort books for Goodwill (with help from Florida Blue), worked in the warehouse at Feeding the Gulf Coast, and worked on playground preparation and landscaping at the therapy center at Santa Rosa Kids’ House. They also participated in other volunteer service across the area.

There were 16 volunteers Escambia River Electric Cooperative, Town of Jay, and United Way that worked on several projects at Jay Elementary School, including weeding, painting, pressure washing, picking up trash and putting up granite benches that had been donated by the classes of 1958 and 1959.

The next Day of Caring is only a few months away. It will return to its traditional fall date in October of 2022. An exact date will be announced soon.

Pictured top and bottom: Volunteers from International Paper worked Friday morning at the Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center. Pictured below: Navy Federal volunteers worked in the warehouse at Feeding the Gulf Coast. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.