Brrr! Windy And Miserably Cold Saturday; Freeze Warning Saturday Night

March 12, 2022

It will be windy and miserably cold Saturday, with winds gusting to 40 mph.

There is a freeze warning in effect for Saturday night, with a low in the middle 20s. Temperatures will be below freezing for 11-12 hours.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

