Woman Charged With Allegedly Stealing Items Valued At $8,000 From Barn

An Atmore woman is accused of stealing items from a barn in Escambia County, Florida.

Kelsey Alanna Taylor, 25, was charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied structure and felony grand theft.

Taylor and another suspect allegedly took a 54-inch Grasshopper zero turn mower, air compressor, shop fan and a string trimmer from an Escambia County barn. The total value of the items was placed at $8,000. The second suspect’s name was redacted from the arrest report because their arrest was pending at the time.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that at no time did anyone have permission to remove items from the barn.

Taylor and the second suspect told deputies that they were given permission to remove items from the barn to replace items they already had stored in the barn that were damaged by water. Both admitted to taking the fan, string trimmer and air compressor with permission, but denied that they removed the lawnmower, according to an arrest report. At last report, the mower had not been recovered.

Taylor and the second suspect sold the air compressor and shop fan for $200, the report states.

Taylor was arrested in Escambia County, Alabama, and later extradited to Florida to face the charges against her. She was later released from the Escambia County (FL) jail on a $10,000 bond.