Winter’s Chill Returns

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.