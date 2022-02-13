Winter’s Chill Returns
February 13, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
