Winter’s Chill Returns

February 13, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 