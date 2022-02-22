Warm Days Near 80; Maybe A Scattered Shower Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.