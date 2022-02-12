Warm And Upper 60s Today; Chill Returns For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.