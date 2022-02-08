Tate Aggie Cheerleaders Honored For State Championship Win

The Tate High School cheerleaders were recognized at the school after winning the 022 FHSAA Small Varsity competitive cheerleading championship.

The state champ cheerleaders were honored last Thursday night at a basketball game where the Aggies beat Milton and on Friday a pep rally in their honor. During the pep rally, the varsity cheerleaders were led into the gym by the Showband of the South through a spirit tunnel of other athletic teams, including baseball, softball, basketball and the junior varsity cheerleaders.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Members of the state championship team, coached by Morgan White, are:

McKenzie Alfred

Brooke Alvare

Kyndell Ammons

Kaylenia Bailey

Landry Bellard

Lanie Brown

Jaiden Bryant

Taylee Edwards

Makayla Hartley

Alexis Hudson

Erin Johnson

Ryleigh Maxwell

Paige McKinney

Lainey Patrick

Emma Romero

Alyssa Roye

Johnson, Romero and Ammons also won a state championship with Coach White during their freshman year in 2019.

The hard work and dedication of the team were highlighted at both the basketball game and pep rally.

Tryouts for the team were held last May, with practices held multiple times a week in the summer and daily once school started. In addition to cheering for football and basketball games, they hosted several Lil Aggie Camps and volunteered in the community throughout the year.

Their competitive season began in November at the Aggie Cheer Classic where they earned first place in game day, first place in traditional and grand champions. In December at the UCA Nationals qualifier in Tampa. the team earned first place out of 16 teams and a bid to the UCA Nationals.

At the Chipley Tiger Cheer Challenge, they won place game day, first place traditional, best choreography, best stunts, and grand champions of the competition, qualifying the team for regionals.

At regionals, the Aggies scored high enough to skip semi finals and proceed straight to finals at the FHSAA state competition.

Competing against the 17 top teams from across Florida, the Tate High School varsity cheerleaders brought home the state title.

The Tate varsity state champions and the junior varsity team will now compete in the UCA Nationals in Orlando.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.