Sunny Tuesday; Rain Moves In By Wednesday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.