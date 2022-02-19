Sunny, Around 60 For Saturday; Warmer For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.