Sunny And Warm For Sunday; Chance Of Rain For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Washington’s Birthday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.