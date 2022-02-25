Slight Chance Of Rain Today, High Nearing 70

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.