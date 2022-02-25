Slight Chance Of Rain Today, High Nearing 70

February 25, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 