Slight Chance Of Rain Today, High Nearing 70
February 25, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
