Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two ‘Suspicious Activity’ Incidents Involving Minors

February 10, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has received two different reports about suspicious activity involving minor children

The first was in the area of Flagler Drive and Richard Road. A juvenile reported a suspicious vehicle that followed them home.

The second was in the 10800-block of Lillian Highway. A young child reported an unknown male approached them while playing in their front yard.

ECSO said they are working to verify the circumstances of both cases and their investigation is continuing.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 