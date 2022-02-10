Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two ‘Suspicious Activity’ Incidents Involving Minors

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has received two different reports about suspicious activity involving minor children

The first was in the area of Flagler Drive and Richard Road. A juvenile reported a suspicious vehicle that followed them home.

The second was in the 10800-block of Lillian Highway. A young child reported an unknown male approached them while playing in their front yard.

ECSO said they are working to verify the circumstances of both cases and their investigation is continuing.