Schools, Government Offices Closed Monday For Presidents Day

Most public offices will be closed Monday for Presidents Day, as will local schools.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including: West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Waste Services Administration

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT administrative offices

Special Notes:

The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, Feb. 21.

ECAT buses will run a modified holiday service every two hours (schedule below)

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, February 21, in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY SCHOOL

All Escambia County (FL) Schools are closed Monday due to the holiday.