Schools, Government Offices Closed Monday For Presidents Day

February 20, 2022

Most public offices will be closed Monday for Presidents Day, as will local schools.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:
    • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Waste Services Administration
  • Supervisor of Elections Office
  • ECAT administrative offices

Special Notes:

  • The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, Feb. 21.
  • ECAT buses will run a modified holiday service every two hours (schedule below)

ECUA

  • ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, February 21, in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY SCHOOL

All Escambia County (FL) Schools are closed Monday due to the holiday.

