Reminder: District 1 Town Hall Meeting Tuesday Evening

District 1 Escambia County Commissioner and Chairman Jeff Bergosh will host a town hall Tuesday from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Beulah Middle School.

Attendees will include county staff, District 1 ECUA board member Vicki Campbell, Escambia County School Board District 1 member Kevin Adams, and Debbie Malsberger from State Rep. Michelle Salzman’s office.

Bergosh intends to discuss countywide issues including COVID-19 response and recovery, new redistricting boundaries, the budget, the county jail and staffing issues, Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS, Triumph Gulf Coast, and the RESTORE Act. There will be topics of interest to District 1 discussed as well, including OLF-8, the Beulah Community Master Plan, the District 1 library and Beulah fire station, and an elevated walkway and sidewalks for Beulah. Bergosh will also give an update on the Mobile Highway road project, the Nine Mile/Beulah interchange and transportation projects including Longleaf Drive and Avondale Sidewalk.

Bergosh will also utilize “agree” or “disagree” cards so residents can answer questions posed during the town hall. Comment cards will be available so county staff can address residents’ concerns.