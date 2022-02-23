Partly Sunny, Near 80 Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.