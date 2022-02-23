Partly Sunny, Near 80 Today
February 23, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
