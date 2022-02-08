Over 700 Student Works In 68th Annual Youth Art Focus; Winners Named

For 68 years, the Pensacola Museum of Art, in partnership with the Escambia County School System, has presented the Youth Art Focus exhibition, highlighting the best work from art students and educators from Escambia County Schools.

Since its first year in 1954, Youth Art Focus has created an opportunity to expose students to the world of fine art in a professional museum environment, while giving the public a chance to experience and appreciate the accomplishments of Escambia County’s fine art education programs.

There are over 700 works in the exhibition each year. Both middle and high school student works are juried, and winners are selected for first, second and third in five different media categories, as well as a best in show, and outstanding artistic achievement. Educator works are also juried and winners are selected for first, second and third, as well as best in show.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Best in Show: Mariah Richburg | “Cortes” | Pensacola High

High School Winners:

Painting:

3rd: Makayla Amante | “Self Portrait” | Escambia High

2nd: Haleigh Johnson | “Lilith” | Escambia High

1st: Roman Bassett | “Sunset at the Beach” | Pensacola High

Drawing:

3rd: Alex Southard | “Floating through the Smoke” | West Florida High

2nd: Emilee Norris | “Classy” | JM Tate High

1st: Andrew Enkey | “Concrete Feathers” | West Florida High

Photography / Digital Arts:

3rd: Lana Carter | “Waterfall” | Pensacola High

2nd: Kiromi Martes | “California Vibes” | Pensacola High

1st: Kaitlyn Kuehmeier | “Reflected Pool” | JM Tate High

3-Dimensional Works:

3rd: Alex Szymansri | “Red” | JM Tate High

2nd: Joshua Scott | “Mood Swings” | JM Tate High

1st: Selma Milan | “Bozo Box” | Escambia High

2-Dimensional Works (Printmaking, Mixed Media, etc.)

3rd: Chloe Babin | “Kaleidoscope of Music” | West Florida High

2nd: Mykayla Derouin | “Clementine” | JM Tate High

1st: Sarah McCain | “Bandaids” | BT Washington High

Outstanding Artistic Achievement:

Ashley Copp | “Headspace” | Pine Forest High

Bella Minshew | “Up” | BT Washington High

Middle School Winners:

Painting:

3rd: Maci Glenn-Moore | “First Light“ | Workman Middle

2nd: Charlee Delacruz | “Winter is Coming” | Beulah Middle

1st: Madison Hatcher | “Writer’s Block” | Beulah Middle

Drawing:

3rd: James Tutol | “Grimace” | Jim C. Bailey Middle

2nd: Han Gia Nyugen | “J-HOPE” | Beulah Middle

1st: Chloe Mandocdoc | “Day of the Dead” | Bellview Middle

Photography / Digital Arts:

3rd: Kaitlyn Graves | “Stepping Out” | Jim C. Bailey Middle

2nd: Isabella Carnes | “Sidewalk Scenes” | Beulah Middle

1st: Trista Peaden | “Windows” | Ransom Middle

3-Dimensional Works:

3rd: Elizabeth Lawyer | “Dog” | Bailey Middle

2nd: Donta’ Hall | “Neon City” | Bellview Middle

1st: Parker Mims | “Dinosaur Egg” | Ransom Middle

2-Dimensional Works (Printmaking, Mixed Media, etc.)

3rd: Chloe Loughridge | “Untitled” | Ferry Pass Middle

2nd: Aubrey Jones | “Egyptian Royalty” | Bellview Middle

1st: Karma Leonard | “Wave Runner” | Bellview Middle

Outstanding Artistic Achievement:

Jaymes Lingenfelter | “Poinsettia” | Hope Horizon

Steven Schwartz | “Chilly Penguin” | Westgate

Educator Winners:

Best in Show: Winston Foster | “Eastern Star” | Beulah Middle

3rd: Megan Brees | “Untitled” | Montclair Elementary

2nd: Matthew Brabham | “Florida Man” | Molino Park Elementary

1st: Cat Roberts | “The Roberts Girls: Pineapple Magnolia & Lilly” | Pine Forest High

Honorable Mention:

Rebecca Burt | “Kristen’s” | McArthur Elementary

This year’s exhibit is on display at the Pensacola Museum of Art at 407 South Jefferson Street in Pensacola through February 27.

Photos courtesy Pensacola Museum of Art of NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.