New Weekly COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County Fall By About Two-Thirds

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Escambia County fell by about two-thirds over the past week, as compared to previous weeks.

There were 542 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths reported over the last week in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health and the CDC. There were 1,541 cases and 29 deaths reported during the previous week..

Here is the latest data from FDOH and the CDC:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 77,254 (+542)

Positivity rate last week: 14.77%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 171.84

People vaccinated: 170,251 (+188)

Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 58.4%

New hospital admissions: 123

Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): 120

Total deaths reported last 7 days: 19

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 47,901 (+440)

Positivity rate last week: 16.28%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 237.1

People vaccinated: 98,836 (+91)

Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 56%

New hospital admissions: 17

Total deaths last 7 days: 15

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 5,775,171 (+42,473)

Case positivity rate: 8.2%

Case Rate per 100k: 193.3

Deaths: 68,902 (+161)

Data sources: CDC, Florida Department of Health, Escambia County