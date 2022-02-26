New Weekly COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County Continue To Fall Sharply

February 26, 2022

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Escambia County continues to fall sharply.

There were 273 new COVID-19 cases reported over the last week in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health and the CDC. There were 1,541 cases reported two weeks ago and 542 cases one week ago.

Here is the latest data from FDOH and the CDC:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 77,519 (+273)
Positivity rate last week: 7.1%
Current Case Rate per 100k: 83.5
People vaccinated: 170,440 (+134)
Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 58.5%
New hospital admissions:  71
Current hospitalizations (as of Friday):  66
Total deaths reported last 7 days: 0

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 99,025 (+203)
Positivity rate last week: 16.28%
Current Case Rate per 100k: 108.6
People vaccinated: 99,025  (+74)
Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 56.5%
New hospital admissions: 13
Total deaths last 7 days: 0

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 5,800,561 (+25,640)
Case positivity rate: 5.6%
Case Rate per 100k: 193.3
Deaths: 69,790 (+119)

Data sources: CDC, Florida Department of Health, Escambia County

