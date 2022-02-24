Mostly Cloudy Thursday, High In The Upper 70s; Chance Of Rain For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Areas of dense fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.