Mostly Cloudy Thursday, High In The Upper 70s; Chance Of Rain For Friday
February 24, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Areas of dense fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
