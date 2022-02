Extension Cord To Blame For Ensley Mobile Home Fire

Escambia County Fire Rescue says an extension cord is to blame for a mobile home in Ensley.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-wide in the 8300 block of Kipling Street just after 5 p.m. Friday.

There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss.

The fire was sparked by sparks from an extension cord, according to ECFR.