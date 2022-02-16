Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For Stabbing Death

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder.

Circuit Court Judge Coleman Lee Robinson sentenced Cecil Dwayne Pulliam to life for the December 18, 2020, murder on North Hayne Street in Escambia County. Pulliam stabbed another man with a knife at least 13 times.

Pulliam previously served 24 years in a California prison for sexual offenses.

At sentencing, Assistant State Attorney Alexander Liebmann argued that the defendant’s violent actions, criminal history, and extreme lack of remorse demonstrated that a strong incarceration sentence was warranted.