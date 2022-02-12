Escambia County Records 1,541 Additional COVID-19 Cases

There were 1,541 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths reported over the last week in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health and the CDC. There were 1,805 cases and no deaths reported during the previous week..

Here is the latest data from FDOH and the CDC:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 76,707 (+1,541)

Positivity rate last week: 21.8%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 471.1

People vaccinated: 169,968 (+206)

Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 55%

New hospital admissions: 196

Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): 154

Total deaths reported last 7 days: 29

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 47,464 (+1,450)

Positivity rate last week: 28.7%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 775.4

People vaccinated: 98,709 (+141)

Full vaccination rate (age 5+): 56%

New hospital admissions: 35

Total deaths last 7 days: <10

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 5,732,798 (+103,022)

Case positivity rate: 14.3%

Case Rate per 100k:603.5

Deaths: 67,572 (+195)

Data sources: CDC, Florida Department of Health, Escambia County