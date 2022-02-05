Escambia County Auctioning Parcel In Central Commerce Park

Escambia County is auctioning off a vacant lot in the Central Commerce Park off Highway 29 Cantonment.

The 2.7 acre parcel at 1601 Success Drive is zoned for heavy commercial and light industrial. The property can only be used for light manufacturing, warehouse, wholesale distribution, office or research and development facilities. Retail sales are allowed only ancillary to those purposes.

The auction closes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8. As of very early Saturday morning, the current bid stood at $36,100.

For complete details, or to place a bid, click or tap here.