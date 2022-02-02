Chance Of Rain Begins This Afternoon, Continues Through Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 72. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.