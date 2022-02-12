Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Stalking, Trespassing

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges after allegedly following a man that had a protection order against him.

Allen Parker Jefferson, 32, was charged with aggravated stalking, violation of a protection order, driving with a suspended license second or subsequent offense, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and trespassing after warning.

The victim has a protection order against Jefferson. The victim was eastbound on Creighton Road when he noticed Jefferson following him, according to an arrest report. The victim’s vehicle and Jefferson’s pickup truck collided, the report states, before driving away. The victim turned into Walmart to make contact with the Pensacola Police Department officer with Jefferson following close behind.

A Pensacola Police officer was working extra duty at the Walmart on Creighton Road and observed Jefferson drive away.

A video provided by the victim allegedly showed Jefferson exiting his vehicle and approaching the victim as he remained seated in his vehicle at one point.

Jefferson has previously been trespass warned from the Walmart property.

Jefferson was released on an $8,000 bond.