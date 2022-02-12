Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Stalking, Trespassing

February 12, 2022

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges after allegedly following a man that had a protection order against him.

Allen Parker Jefferson, 32, was charged with aggravated stalking, violation of a protection order, driving with a suspended license second or subsequent offense, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and trespassing after warning.

The victim has a protection order against Jefferson. The victim was eastbound on Creighton Road when he noticed Jefferson following him, according to an arrest report. The victim’s vehicle and Jefferson’s pickup truck collided, the report states, before driving away. The victim turned into Walmart to make contact with the  Pensacola Police Department officer with Jefferson following close behind.

A Pensacola Police officer was working extra duty at the Walmart on Creighton Road and observed Jefferson drive away.

A video provided by the victim allegedly showed Jefferson exiting his vehicle and approaching the victim as he remained seated in his vehicle at one point.

Jefferson has previously been trespass warned from the Walmart property.

Jefferson was released on an $8,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 