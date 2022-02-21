A Few Scattered Showers For Monday, High In The 70s
February 21, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
