A Few Scattered Showers For Monday, High In The 70s

February 21, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

