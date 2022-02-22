Chance Of Severe Storms Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms will affect the area late Thursday night, bringing potential for damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

Strong non-thunderstorm wind gusts are expected Thursday into Thursday evening. Sustained winds up to 25mph gusting frequently to 40mph can be expected. This may make driving difficult for high profile vehicles and any loose objects should be secured.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Washington’s Birthday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.