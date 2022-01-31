You Can Get A Property Tax Discount If You Pay By Midnight Monday

The 2% discount of the payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends today, January 31.

To receive the 2% discount, payments must be:

made online by midnight, CST, Monday, January 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;

mailed with a January postmark; or

left by midnight, CST, Monday, January 31, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the virtual office at EscambiaTaxCollector.com to pay online 24 hours a day. There is no additional fee to pay current taxes by eCheck. Online services allow customers to pay their taxes, search records, print receipts, renew vehicle and vessel registrations and many other services.